The Chiefs have reclaimed their Oceanic League of Legends throne in the fifth time of asking, holding off a resurgent Pentanet.GG—and losing their very first map of the split in the process—in a 3-1 battle at Margaret Court Arena to win the 2022 LCO Split Two title and book their ticket to the 2022 World Championship.

The last time the Chiefs won in League was in 2016, in the early OPL days.

In 2022, it was the blue and black back on top again. The star-studded squad narrowly missed playing at the Mid-Season Invitational in Split One, before making amends at DreamHack Melbourne months later in a four-map clash.

The eventual victors stormed to a quick 2-0 lead off the back of two 25-minute wins on the Rift before Pentanet.GG flipped the script and ended the “27-0” dream for Chiefs.

Game four was the closest of the dance—PGG’s star Korean jungler Choi ”BalKhan” Hyun-jin managed an ice-cold Baron Nashor steal to keep the trailing team in the balance, but teamfights and veteran combo James ”Tally” Shute and Quin ”Raes” Korebrits proved the difference in the longest map of the series.

Raes, who had a 26/8/19 scoreline in the match, was named most valuable player.

Photo via ESL Australia

The Chiefs are now locked in as Oceania’s League representatives for Worlds in North America. It marks the org’s first official appearance in the circuit’s year-end competition and first international trip since 2016 International Wildcard Qualifier.

Worlds Play-Ins begin Thursday, Sept. 29 in Mexico City.

This article is being updated…