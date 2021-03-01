Landorus is appearing in Pokémon Go Raids again to begin the Season of Legends

Landorus is starting to appear in Pokémon Go Raids again as the Season of Legends begins around the world on March 1.

With this rotation, the Pokémon Day and Kanto Celebration event content have officially ended, with Landorus now sitting as the only Pokémon available to encounter in five-start Raids.

Landorus is the first of the Forces of Nature to make an appearance again, and lucky players can encounter a Shiny Landorus too. This is just the start of a bigger piece of content surrounding Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus, which will be a focus of the Season of Legends from March 1 to June 1.

The actual reason the genie trio is appearing again is the upcoming release of their alternate Therian Formes. Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus have been available in their Incarnate forms, but this will be the first time the Therian Formes are available in the game.

As of now, only Incarnate Forme Landorus is available in Raids, but the rotation between each Pokémon will be quick. Here is the current schedule when the Forces of Nature will roll through the game.

Landorus (Incarnate Forme): Marc 1 to 6

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme): March 6 to 11

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme): March 11 to 16

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 16 to 30

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 30 into April

Therian Forme Landorus isn’t listed on the update’s Raid rotation and will likely be added in April or through another instance of Special Research.