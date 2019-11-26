Kuala Lumpur tower lights up for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals

The hype around the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split is increasing as the Global Finals at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia approaches this weekend.

The famous Kuala Lumpur tower even lit up with graphics for the event. This included the words “PMCO 2019,” “PUBG Mobile,” “Be the #1,” and “Time to Shine.”

The tower lighting wasn’t the only thing that happened, though. A PUBG Mobile cosplayer attempted a parachute jump from the top of the tower. “PUBG Mobile, be the one!,” the parachuter exclaimed after successfully pulling off the jump.

Image via Tencent

The PMCO Fall Split prelims concluded yesterday with MEGA Esports, Bigetron RA, and Orange Esports CG securing spots to the global finals.

The Global Finals will be played from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The top 16 squads from around the world will play for the $500,000 prize pool.