Krafton unveils iQOO as title sponsor for BGMI esports in 2022

Loco and iQOO will be the two main sponsors for the BGMI esports in 2022.

Krafton has revealed that Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO will be the title sponsor for all Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports tournaments in 2022. IQOO was also a sponsor for the BGMI India Series (BMIS), which is the official tournament for the battle royale title.

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which was released in July 2021. Krafton published the game after Tencent’s PUBG Mobile was banned due to data privacy concerns. In 2022. the game is set to have four official tournaments, which are the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), Pro Series (BMPS) season one, BMIS, and the BMPS season two.

The total prize pool of these tournaments will be Rs. 6 crores (about $799,000). The qualifiers for the BMOC are currently underway. Now, all four tournaments’ title sponsors will be iQOO. Krafton also announced that streaming platform Loco will be the “powered by” sponsor of these competitions.

“At Krafton, we are committed to enriching the Indian esports ecosystem while creating immersive experiences for our gaming community,” said Minu Lee, the head of BGMI at Krafton. “The BGMI 2022 esports tournaments will provide players, both professionals and beginners alike, an opportunity to hone their skills and ultimately make a mark in Indian gaming ecosystem. We are thrilled to onboard iQOO and Loco as our sponsors for this year’s tournament and have them partner with us in our endeavor to build a one-of-a-kind sporting event in the country”