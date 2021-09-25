Krafton officially adopts BGMI as acronym for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has officially taken up BGMI as an acronym for Battlegrounds Mobile India with a new logo reveal today.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released back in July as a replacement for PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. Shortly after the ban, Krafton announced that it would be taking over publishing responsibilities for the game in India and released BGMI. While the game is identical to PUBG Mobile, it has a few differences, such as green blood and a warning message before matches urging players to take “frequent breaks.”

The origin of the word BGMI is unclear, but it caught on very fast with the audience when the game was unveiled in June. This isn’t surprising as the community is used to a four-letter word for the battle royale game.

With such wide-scale usage, Krafton said in the logo reveal today that it was listening to what the players wanted. The new logo features the word BGMI with Krafton written underneath it.

BGMI recently received the 1.6.0 update with several new features. This includes the Flora Menace mode, some settings updates, and the addition of the route option to the map.