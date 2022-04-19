Krafton is bringing 3 webtoon series based on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton is bringing new and unique content for Battlegrounds Mobile India players through three webtoon series based on the battle royale game, the company revealed in a press release today. Their first episodes will be released on April 21 and will be hosted on Pratilipi, a digital storytelling platform, into which Krafton had invested $48 million in July 2021.

The three webtoons are called Night of Silence, Retreats, and 100 which belong to three different genres: thriller, fantasy, and action, respectively. Krafton has said that each of these will tell different stories surrounding the world of BGMI. The first six episodes of these webtoons will be released on April 21 and will be localized into multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Users can read these webtoons through the Pratilipi Comics application available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

“At Krafton, our core focus lies in giving our fans an interesting and exclusive gaming experience through our characters, storytelling, and various in-games practices,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton India. “We have an extremely dedicated fan base that takes deep interest in following the worlds we create. Our association with Pratilipi is an extension of our vision of providing stimulating experiences to the fans. We are happy to partner with Pratilipi and look forward to reaching these readers with interesting content that enables them to stay connected with our universe.”

The Night of Silence features Leah who unravels the mystery surrounding the sudden demise of her father. The fantasy series, The Retreats – The Prince and the Pauper, revolves around a Retreat resident who loses his identity and struggles to recover everything that he lost. 100 is perhaps the one that most closely resembles BGMI. This action series focuses on a National Intelligence Service agent trying to find a missing lawmaker who is participating in a survival game where the chance of survival is just one percent.