Krafton acquires mobile game development company Dreamotion

The company plans to introduce a variety of new titles with this acquisition.

Krafton has decided to acquire South Korean game development company Dreamotion for an undisclosed sum, the company behind PUBG announced today.

Dreamotion was established in July 2016 and has so far released three games for Android and iOS devices, namely Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valor: World War II, and Gun Strider.

Krafton said in a release that it plans to introduce a variety of different titles through the new acquisition. While the company hasn’t commented on the nature of these new games, they will likely be for mobile given Dreamotion’s portfolio.

“I think the passion of Dreamotion, which has demonstrated creativity and production capabilities by presenting a variety of games with a sense of speed, is in line with Krafton’s vision,” Kim Chang-han, CEO of Krafton, said.

Dreamotion will become Krafton’s fifth independent gaming studio after PUBG Studio, Bluehole Studio, Rising Wings, and Strike Distance Studio. The most popular of these is PUBG Studio, which was formerly known as PUBG Corporation until its merger with parent company Krafton in December 2020. It developed the hit battle royale title PUBG and is also currently creating a new mobile game called PUBG: New State expected to release later this year.