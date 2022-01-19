Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel free-to-play?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available on all platforms, with players able to pick up their controller or phone and duel with other duelists around the world.

This is an evolution for the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. It brings the game’s traditional formats digitally for the first time on a platform that was truly designed to enable and enhance both casual and competitive play.

Master Duel is free-to-play and available to download on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile—though there are plenty of microtransactions featured in the shop.

Unlike Konami’s other attempt at bringing Yu-Gi-Oh! in a competitive form to mobile, Duel Links, Master Duel offer players a true path to being free-to-play duelists thanks to its dismantling system. This lets players generate cards they need or want using a material known as Craft Points, which can be obtained by competing in duels, completing missions, and dismantling cards they don’t want or have too many copies of.

Master Duel offers players a way to collect more than 10,000 cards and play using the same TCG and OCG formats as the physical card game. This will eventually lead to Konami hosting competitive and casual events globally, including tournaments that are featured as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship series.