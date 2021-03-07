How to watch the TFT Fates Oceania Regional Finals

Only the best can win.

Oceania’s largest Teamfight Tactics event comes to a head with the Regional Finals, the ultimate showdown where one tactician will earn an invite to the Fates World Championship.

The finals will feature the region’s 32 best players as they battle it out over the course of the four-day tournament from March 11 to 14. Official coverage of the event will be available all four days via Riot Games Twitch, with additional information on the broadcast forthcoming via Team ORDER, an Australian esports organization and the official hosts of the tournament.

Players competing at the TFT Oceania Fates Regional Finals qualified via one of four methods.

Closed Qualifier points

Fischball

Razza

Mina

sleepykev

deng123

Rank II TFT

KR 3 Amy

Donaldin0

Qualified via placing top four in the second Closed Qualifier

Angora

Dawnglade

Opal

ItchyOCE

Top four from Last Chance Qualifier

xu xu bird

King of Kimchi

Fread

Baithoven

Top 16 from Ladder Snapshots

Winners of the Oceania Regional Qualifiers don’t just get to compete at the TFT Fates Championship later this year but will collect their share in a prize pool of over $6,500 (AUD).

Also taking place over the course of the next couple of weeks are the North American and European Fates Regional Finals where an even larger prize pool and number of World Championship invites are up for grabs.

The TFT Fates World Championship is scheduled to take place from April 7 to 9.