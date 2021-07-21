The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2021 is here with a huge charity prize pool of $3 million, which is powered by Gamers Without Borders and will be donated to different charities. The competition is divided into the East and West, with 16 teams competing in each for $1.5 million.

The PMWI East will happen from July 22 to 25. Sixteen teams from across the continent of Asia will lock horns for the title of champions. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Format

The teams will play 20 matches across the four days (five per day) to decide the winner.

The games will happen in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Teams

A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)

BlackList International (Philippines)

DRS Gaming (Nepal)

DSGaming (South Korea)

D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Fanatic Zombies (United Arab Emirates)

Geek Fam (Malaysia)

NASR Esports (Jordan)

Natus Vincere (Russia)

REJECT (Japan)

TBD (Pakistan)

Team Myths (Algeria)

Valdus Esports (Thailand)

Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia)

ZEUS Esports (Mongolia)

The Pakistani representatives haven’t been officially announced yet. The slot was earlier given to Stalwart Esports but has since been changed. This article will be updated when the information is available.

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMWI. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The PMWI East will kick off at 5am CT on each day from July 22 to 25.