How to watch the PUBG Mobile All Stars 2019

The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile All Stars (PMAS) 2019 is heading to the HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Dec. 21 and 22. After days of mastery scrims, the 16 South-Asian teams who will be battling for a share of the $70,130 prize pool have been locked in.

Thirty-five matches were played across seven days in the mastery scrims. The newly-signed roster of Fnatic managed to pick their first big win since the team’s inception a few months back. They amassed a total of 404 points, just five ahead of the second-placed squad, Team IND. They will be now looking to win it all in the grand finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMAS Grand Finals 2019.

Teams

8Bit (ex Revenge – PMIT Winners)

Etg.Brawlers

Fnatic

God’s Reign

Godlike

Hydra

Orange Rock

ORB Official

Seven Seas

SynerGE

Team iNSANE (Ex RIP)

Team Insidious

Team Mayhem

TeamIND

Zero Degree

Entity Gaming

Format

An exact format of the grand finals including the flow of maps and schedule hasn’t been revealed.

Stream

The tournament will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel in English and Hindi. The stream will begin at 1:30 am (CT) on Dec. 21 and 22.

The English casters include Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, “PCP”, and “Krippz” while the Hindi casters for the tournament are Naman “MortaL” Mathur, Ketan “K18” Sharma, Ocean Sharma, and Sr.MAMBA.