How to watch the PMPL South Asia Spring 2022

Twenty teams are competing, but only one will be able to lift the trophy.

The spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2022 will take place from March 29 to April 24. Twenty teams from the region will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and bragging rights.

Top teams from here will likely advance to an undisclosed regional championship. In the second half of last year, this was the MENA and South Asia Championship with top teams from both neighboring regions competing. Tencent hasn’t revealed the championships for 2022 yet.

The spring season for PUBG Mobile esports in 2022 will culminate with the Mid-Season Championship, which will take place in June. No details about this have been announced either.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia.

Schedule

League Stage: March 29 to April 17 (Three weeks)

Finals: April 22 to 24

Format

League

The league stage has been further divided into the League Play and the Super Weekend. Each week, Tuesday and Wednesday has been allocated for the League Play while the Super Weekend will happen from Friday to Sunday.

The 20 teams have been divided into five groups of four teams each for the League Play. They will compete in a round-robin format, with the top 16 teams advancing to the subsequent Super Weekend.

In each Super Weekend, 15 matches will be played.

After all three weeks, the top 16 teams based on the Super Weekend rankings will advance to the finals.

Finals

In the finals, the 16 teams will be competing across 18 matches to crown a South Asian champion.

Teams and groups

Da Atrax Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Vibes Esports

Skylightz Gaming

Stalwart Esports

Trained To Kill

A1 Esports

1952

RAW Esports

Seal Esports

IHC Esports

High Voltage

Savage Esports

DRS Gaming

JyanMaara Esports

7Sea Esports

TRZ Esports

ElementriX

Venom Legends

Phantom Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia YouTube and Facebook channels. It will begin at 5:30am CT.