How to watch the PMPL SEA Finals season one

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) finals will be held from May 1 to 3. Sixteen teams from across the region will lock horns for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the two available slots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.
The PMPL SEA Finals season one was initially supposed to be held from April 18 to 19. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
Format
- Fifteen matches will be played across three days.
- The top two teams will qualify for the PMWL East.
Teams
- The top three teams from each of the PMPL regional finals held in Malaysia/Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia will be participating.
- The top three teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) SEA wildcard will also be competing.
- RRQ Athena has directly qualified for the finals as the defending champions.
Here’s the complete list of the participating teams.
PMPL MY/SG
- Team Secret
- Yoodo Gank
- Bigetron AROV
PMPL Vietnam
- BOX Gaming
- TalenT
- BadBoy
PMPL Thailand
- ILLUMINATE The Murder
- Golden Cat
- King of Gamers Club
PMPL Indonesia
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- Morph Team
- Onic Esports
PMCO SEA Wildcard
- Blacklist International
- Orange Esports
- Yangon Galacticos
Defending champions
- RRQ Athena
Stream
The event will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports page on Facebook Gaming. Facebook Gaming is the official livestream partner for the tournament.
The stream will begin at 2:30am CT.