How to watch the PMPL SEA Finals season one

A prize pool of $150,000 is up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) finals will be held from May 1 to 3. Sixteen teams from across the region will lock horns for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the two available slots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.

The PMPL SEA Finals season one was initially supposed to be held from April 18 to 19. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Format

Fifteen matches will be played across three days.

The top two teams will qualify for the PMWL East.

Teams

The top three teams from each of the PMPL regional finals held in Malaysia/Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia will be participating.

The top three teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) SEA wildcard will also be competing.

RRQ Athena has directly qualified for the finals as the defending champions.

Here’s the complete list of the participating teams.

PMPL MY/SG

Team Secret

Yoodo Gank

Bigetron AROV

PMPL Vietnam

BOX Gaming

TalenT

BadBoy

PMPL Thailand

ILLUMINATE The Murder

Golden Cat

King of Gamers Club

PMPL Indonesia

Bigetron Red Aliens

Morph Team

Onic Esports

PMCO SEA Wildcard

Blacklist International

Orange Esports

Yangon Galacticos

Defending champions

RRQ Athena

Stream

The event will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports page on Facebook Gaming. Facebook Gaming is the official livestream partner for the tournament.

The stream will begin at 2:30am CT.