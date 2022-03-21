How to watch the PMPL North America Spring 2022

Twenty teams are competing but only one will get to lift the trophy.

The spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America 2022 will happen from March 21 to May 1. Twenty of the best teams from across NA will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

While it hasn’t been announced yet, the top squads from here will likely make it to the PMPL Americas Championship, similar to last year’s format. The spring season will culminate with the Mid-Season Championship (MSC) in June.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL NA Spring 2022.

Schedule

League stage: March 21 to April 24

Finals: April 29 to May 1

Image via Tencent

Format

The PMPL will happen across the league stage and the finals.

The league stage has been further decided into the league play and the Super Weekend.

The 20 teams will play in the league play with the top 16 advancing to the subsequent Super Weekend.

Only the Super Weekend rankings will be used to decide the finalists.

After all three Super Weekends, the top 16 teams will advance to the finals.

Teams

Here are the 20 teams in the PMPL NA Spring 2022.

Boring Protocol

Lazarus

Pro Era

XSET

BTOWN ESPORTS

Execute

Knights

The Hitlist

Helping Quit Addiction

Nova Esports

The Chosen

The Panthers

4bros

HTV Esport

Lotus Esports

WallStreetBets

100 Troubles

19esports

Mezexis Esports NA

Vamp

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook channels. It will begin at 6:30pm CT.