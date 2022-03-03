How to watch the PMPL LATAM Spring Season 2022

Twenty teams are competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) LATAM will happen from March 4 to April 17. Twenty of the best teams from across the region are competing in the league for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

Sixteen teams have been directly invited to the PMPL LATAM while the remaining four have made it through the open qualifiers. Unlike last year, there will be no relegation between the spring and the fall seasons with the 20 locked teams competing all year long.

The spring season of the PMPL will culminate with the Mid-Season Championship in the summer. Tencent hasn’t revealed the qualification criteria for it yet, though.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL LATAM spring season 2022.

Schedule

The PMPL has been split into the league stage and the finals.

League: Six weeks from March 4 to April 10

Finals: April 15 to 17

Format

The league stage will have a bi-weekly format. The first week, called the Qualification Week, will see the 20 teams split into five groups of four teams each. They will compete for the 16 spots in League Week.

The rankings of the Qualification Week will reset every other week but the League Week Standings will be used to decide the finalists.

After all three League Weeks, the top 16 teams will compete in the finals to crown a champion.

Teams

The 20 teams in the PMPL LATAM are as follows:

Aton Esports

Furious Gaming

Fraternity

Buluc Chabtan

Team Queso

Royals of War

Team Jaguar

Venture Inc.

Stelacy Esports

9z Team

Delta Stars

Estorm

Isurus

CP9 Esports

All Glory Gaming

Noobs Esports

7DeadlySins

Golden Eagle Esports

Infinity

Mezexis Dreams

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.