How to watch the PMPL Indonesia Spring Finals 2022: Format, teams, and stream

The finals for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Spring 2022 will take place from April 22 to 24. Sixteen teams will be competing for the title of champions and to qualify for the SEA Championship.
The top three teams of the finals will make it to the SEA Championship while teams placed fourth to sixth will advance to the play-ins, per Liquipedia. The SEA Championship will happen in June with the 16 best teams from across Southeast Asia.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Indonesia Finals.
Format
- The top 16 teams of the league stage will play in the three-day final.
- The finalists have been granted bonus points for the finals based on their weekly and overall standings in the three-week league stage.
- Five matches will be held per day for a total of 15 matches.
- The points distribution is as follows:
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Teams
The 16 teams along with their bonus points are as follows:
- NFT Esports: 70 points
- ION Esports: 66 points
- Alter Ego LIMAX: 65 points
- RRQ RYU: 60 points
- EVOS Reborn: 57 points
- Zone Esports: 56 points
- Bigetron RA: 53 points
- BONAFIDE: 49 points
- Skylightz Gaming: 42 points
- Voin Esports: 40 points
- Genesis Dogma GIDS: 39 points
- ONIC Esports: 38 points
- VICTIM365: 37 points
- BOOM Esports: 32 points
- GPX: 31 points
- Aura Esports: 31 points
Stream
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 5:30am CT onwards.