How to watch the PMPL CIS season one: Format, Teams, and more

The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS will happen from April 20 to May 16. Twenty teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and slots to the PMPL EMEA Regional Finals.

The PMPL CIS has been divided into two stages: a long regular season and the finals. In the regular season, the 20 teams will compete across three weeks to decide the 16 finalists. From May 14 to 16, the finalists will lock horns to decide the champions.

The exact number of slots for the CIS region in the EMEA Regional Finals hasn’t been revealed yet. This article will be updated when this information is available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL CIS season one.

Format

The 20 teams will be split into five groups of four teams each in the league stage.

Each week has been split into two: the weekdays and the Super Weekend. On the weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday), the five groups will compete in the round-robin format. The top 16 teams will qualify for that week’s Super Weekend. The Super Weekend will happen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.

The rankings of the Super Weekend will decide the 16 teams that move on to the finals.

The PMPL CIS finals will happen from May 14 to 16. The exact format hasn’t been revealed yet.

Teams

Seven teams have been directly invited to the competition based on past performance. Thirteen teams have qualified through the spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) CIS.

Alliance

ARCRED

ArmedFamily

Clan 13

Fazer Clan

Fidanza

GOOD GAMES

KDV eSports

Konina Power

Major Pride

motherlode

Natus Vincere

Qodex

Relax Team

Team 1218

Team Onyx

Team Pain

Team Unique

The Feel

Virtus.pro

Groups

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and VK channel and PUBG Mobile Russia’s Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 11am CT each day.