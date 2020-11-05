How to watch the PMPL Chinese Taipei season 2 finals

The winner will represent the region at the Global Championship.

The finals for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Chinese Taipei will happen on Nov. 6 to 8. Sixteen teams will be competing in it.

The stakes are high in the finals. Besides the prize pool, which according to Liquipedia is about $34,000, the winner of the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. The $2 million PMGC will begin in late November with 24 teams from around the world participating.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Chinese Taipei season two finals.

Format

The 16 teams will play 18 matches across three days to decide the winners.

Six matches will be played per day across Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

The team at the top of the standings table after 18 matches will be crowned the champions and will qualify for the PMGC.

Teams

The top 12 of the PMPL Chinese Taipei league stage have made it to the finals. They have been joined by the top four teams of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) East Asia Wildcard.

PMPL Chinese Taipei

Lit Esports

Ahq Esports Club

Asia Gaming

GLobal Epsorts Xsset

Unicorn Gaming

K7 Esports

JUPlay Esports

Vain Glory

Team QzL

NeverDie Club

TongTex Suns

LCVS

PMCO East Asia

YS Gaming

Extreme Gaming

Devil and God

What A Squad II

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Taiwan Facebook page. The stream will begin at 1am CT on all three days of the finals.