How to watch the PMPL Chinese Taipei season 2 finals

The finals for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Chinese Taipei will happen on Nov. 6 to 8. Sixteen teams will be competing in it.
The stakes are high in the finals. Besides the prize pool, which according to Liquipedia is about $34,000, the winner of the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. The $2 million PMGC will begin in late November with 24 teams from around the world participating.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Chinese Taipei season two finals.
Format
- The 16 teams will play 18 matches across three days to decide the winners.
- Six matches will be played per day across Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
- The team at the top of the standings table after 18 matches will be crowned the champions and will qualify for the PMGC.
Teams
The top 12 of the PMPL Chinese Taipei league stage have made it to the finals. They have been joined by the top four teams of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) East Asia Wildcard.
PMPL Chinese Taipei
- Lit Esports
- Ahq Esports Club
- Asia Gaming
- GLobal Epsorts Xsset
- Unicorn Gaming
- K7 Esports
- JUPlay Esports
- Vain Glory
- Team QzL
- NeverDie Club
- TongTex Suns
- LCVS
PMCO East Asia
- YS Gaming
- Extreme Gaming
- Devil and God
- What A Squad II
Stream
All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Taiwan Facebook page. The stream will begin at 1am CT on all three days of the finals.