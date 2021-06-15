How to watch the PMPL Americas Championship season 1

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship season one will happen from June 17 to 20. Sixteen teams will be battling for the title of champions and a share of the $150,000 prize pool.
This is the first championship in North and South America. From 2021, the Americas region was split into North America, Brazil, and LATAM. Top teams from all these regions will be competing in the championship.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas championship.
Format
- The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.
- The flow of maps on each day will be as follows:
- Match one: Erangel
- Match two: Sanhok
- Match three: Miramar
- Match four: Erangel
- Match five: Sanhok
- Match six: Erangel
Teams
Invited
- The Unnamed (Defending champions)
Qualified
PMPL North America
- Ghost Gaming
- Knights
- 19esports
- PassionFruit
- Lazarus
PMPL Brazil
- A7 Esports
- B4 Esports
- Irmãos Metralha
- Influence Rage
- INTZ
PMPL LATAM
- Team Queso
- Furious Gaming
- Estorm Gaming
- Isurus Gaming
- Boca Juniors
Points distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Americas Championship. Each kill will grant one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The competition will begin at 7pm CT on each day.