How to watch the PMPL Americas Championship season 1

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship season one will happen from June 17 to 20. Sixteen teams will be battling for the title of champions and a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

This is the first championship in North and South America. From 2021, the Americas region was split into North America, Brazil, and LATAM. Top teams from all these regions will be competing in the championship.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas championship.

Format

The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.

The flow of maps on each day will be as follows: Match one: Erangel Match two: Sanhok Match three: Miramar Match four: Erangel Match five: Sanhok Match six: Erangel



Teams

Invited

The Unnamed (Defending champions)

Qualified

PMPL North America

Ghost Gaming

Knights

19esports

PassionFruit

Lazarus

PMPL Brazil

A7 Esports

B4 Esports

Irmãos Metralha

Influence Rage

INTZ

PMPL LATAM

Team Queso

Furious Gaming

Estorm Gaming

Isurus Gaming

Boca Juniors

Points distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Americas Championship. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The competition will begin at 7pm CT on each day.