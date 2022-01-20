How to watch the PMGC 2021 grand finals: Format, teams, and stream

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals are here. From Jan. 21 to 23, the top 16 teams from around the world will be locking horns for the title of world champions and a share of the nearly $3.5 million prize pool.

The PMGC grand finals is being held as a “semi-LAN” event. Some teams have flown out to Dubai and Singapore to eliminate ping differences while others will be competing remotely.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMGC 2021 grand finals.

Format

The teams will play 18 matches across three days (six per day) to determine the champions.

The flow of maps for all three days is as follows: Match one: Erangel Match two: Miramar Match three: Sanhok Match four: Sanhok Match five: Miramar Match six: Erangel



Teams

Here are the 16 teams in the grand finals.

KAOS Next Rüya

Natus Vincere

Furious Gaming

Alpha 7 Esports

S2G Esports

1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

DWG KIA

D’Xavier

Stalwart Esports

NV

Nigma Galaxy

The Infinity

SIXTWOEIGHT

Team Secret

4Rivals Alliance

GodLike Esports

Points distribution

Teams earn points based on their placement and kills in each match. Each kill grants one point. The placement points are as follows:

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 15th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be exclusively livestreamed on YouTube, which is a partner for the PMGC 2021. It will begin at 5am CT on each day. The streams will be broadcast in 17 languages.