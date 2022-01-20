How to watch the PMGC 2021 grand finals: Format, teams, and stream

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals are here. From Jan. 21 to 23, the top 16 teams from around the world will be locking horns for the title of world champions and a share of the nearly $3.5 million prize pool.
The PMGC grand finals is being held as a “semi-LAN” event. Some teams have flown out to Dubai and Singapore to eliminate ping differences while others will be competing remotely.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMGC 2021 grand finals.
Format
- The teams will play 18 matches across three days (six per day) to determine the champions.
- The flow of maps for all three days is as follows:
- Match one: Erangel
- Match two: Miramar
- Match three: Sanhok
- Match four: Sanhok
- Match five: Miramar
- Match six: Erangel
Teams
Here are the 16 teams in the grand finals.
- KAOS Next Rüya
- Natus Vincere
- Furious Gaming
- Alpha 7 Esports
- S2G Esports
- 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports
- DWG KIA
- D’Xavier
- Stalwart Esports
- NV
- Nigma Galaxy
- The Infinity
- SIXTWOEIGHT
- Team Secret
- 4Rivals Alliance
- GodLike Esports
Points distribution
Teams earn points based on their placement and kills in each match. Each kill grants one point. The placement points are as follows:
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 15th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be exclusively livestreamed on YouTube, which is a partner for the PMGC 2021. It will begin at 5am CT on each day. The streams will be broadcast in 17 languages.