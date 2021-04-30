How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) season 2 2021

The second season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is taking place between April 30 and June 13. Twenty Chinese teams will be battling for a share of the 15 million Chinese Yuan (about $2.3 million) prize pool.

There will be four seasons of the PEL in 2021. Each of these is really important as they grant championship points to the teams based on their positions. At the end of the year, the teams with the most points will represent China at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

The PEL will be played offline at the Huaxi Culture and Sports Center in Chongqing, China, according to Liquipedia. The league is played on Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace) which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEL season two.

Format

The PEL has been split into two: the regular season and the finals. The regular season will take place across five weeks from April 30 to June 6.

The top 15 teams from here will advance to the finals from June 10 to 13.

Regular Season

Each week in the regular season will happen across four days.

Day one

The top 15 teams from the previous week will compete across five matches on the first day of each week.

The top five teams will make it to the weekly final for that week.

The bottom 10 teams, on the other hand, will have to compete on day two for a spot in the weekly final.

Day two

The 10 teams from day one and the bottom five teams from the previous week will play five matches.

The top 10 teams will make it to that week’s weekly final.

Days three and four

The 15 teams will play 10 matches across two days.

Points earned here during the weekly final will decide which teams make it to the finals.

For the first week, the placements of the PEL season one 2021 will be considered for seeding the teams.

Final

The top 15 teams from the regular season will compete across 20 matches to decide the champions.

Teams

Nova Esports

Tianba

JD Esports

Six Two Eight

TeamPai

Four Angry Men

Qing Jiu Club

Regans Gaming

Team Game

All Gamers

Team Weibo

The Chosen

ShowTime

Titan Esports Club

Still Moving Under Gunfire

ACT

Da Kun Gaming

LGD Gaming

Tong Jia Bao Esports

Royal Never Give Up

Stream

Players can tune in to the competition on Huya and Douyu from 5am CT onwards.