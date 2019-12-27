How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

The Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC), the final PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, is finally here. It will be held on Dec. 28-29 at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China.

The tournament will be played on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace.

The top three teams from the game’s Chinese Peacekeeper Elite League have qualified for the championship, which has a prize pool of more than $429,000. The remaining 13 teams recently participated in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split. They have received direct invites to the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEC 2019.

Format

The matches will be played from a third-person perspective.

Eight matches will be played across the two days to decide the final standings

The matches will be played in Erangel and Miramar, according to Liquipedia.

An exact flow of maps and schedule hasn’t been revealed.

Teams

Cloud9 (NA, USA)

Tempo Storm (NA, USA)

Omen Elite (NA, USA)

Team Queso (SA, Argentina & Chile)

Team Unique (EU, Russia)

Team Soul (South Asia, India)

SynerGE (South Asia, India)

Fnatic (South Asia, India)

OrangeEsports.CG (SEA, Cambodia)

YOODO GANK (SEA, Malaysia)

FFQ (SEA, Vietnam)

MEGA Conqueror (SEA, Thailand)

Four Angry Men (China)

X-Quest F (China)

DKG Pro Team (China)

Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English and Hindi. It will go live at 2am CT on both days.