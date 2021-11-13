The first global esports event for League of Legends: Wild Rift is here. The Horizon Cup will run from Nov. 13 to 21 as an offline event in the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore.

Ten teams from around the world are competing in the cup for the title of champions and a share of the $50,000 prize pool. Riot has said the Horizon Cup will mark the ending of the game’s preseason. A proper esports structure for Wild Rift is expected to launch next year.

Here is everything you need to know about the Horizon Cup.

Format and schedule

Group Stage

The group stage will happen from Nov. 13 to 17. The 10 teams have been split into two groups of five teams each.

They will compete in a single round-robin format, with each match being the best-of-three games.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The winners of both groups will directly qualify for the semifinals of the knockouts.

Knockout Stage

The knockouts will happen from Nov. 19 to 21.

It will feature a single-elimination bracket.

All matches will be the best-of-five games, except for the finals, which will be a best-of-seven.

Teams

Spark Invitational (China) Da Kung Gaming

LPL Qualifier (China) ThunderTalk Gaming

Champions Korea (Korea) KT Rolster

SEA Championship SBTC Esports Team Secret

Origin Series (EMEA) Team Queso

Summoner Series (North America) Tribe Gaming

Japan Cup Sengoku Gaming

Wild Tour (Brazil) TSM

Lolcito Salvaje Abierto (LATAM) eBRO Gaming



Groups

Here are the groups of the Horizon Cup, according to Liquipedia.

Group A

Da Kun Gaming

KT Rolster

SBTC Esports

Tribe Gaming

TSM

Group B

eBRO Gaming

Sengoku Gaming

Team Queso

Team Secret

ThunderTalk Gaming

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the League of Legends: Wild Rift YouTube channel and the Wild Rift Esports Twitch channel.