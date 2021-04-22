How to watch PMPL Thailand S3 Finals: Format, teams, and more

Two slots in the SEA Finals are up for grabs.

The finals for season three of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will take place from April 23 to 25. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be competing for a share of the prize pool and two slots in the SEA Finals.

The PMPL SEA Regional Final will happen from May 21 to 24. In this event, top teams from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand will lock horns for the title of champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Thailand season three finals.

Format

The teams will play 18 matches (six per day) in the finals.

They’ll be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Points distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Thailand finals. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Teams

Valdus The Murder

POWER888 KPS

The Infinity

E29 Esports Gaming

Bacon Time

Sharper Esports

Onyx Esport

FaZe Clan

Magic Esport

Team Flash

The Myth Esport

QConfirm

Purple Mood Esport

RRQ

Afterglow Gaming

Made in Thailand

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on Nimo, Facebook, YouTube, and WeTV. The stream will begin at 4am CT each day.