How to watch PMPL Thailand S3 Finals: Format, teams, and more

The finals for season three of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will take place from April 23 to 25. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be competing for a share of the prize pool and two slots in the SEA Finals.
The PMPL SEA Regional Final will happen from May 21 to 24. In this event, top teams from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand will lock horns for the title of champions.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Thailand season three finals.
Format
- The teams will play 18 matches (six per day) in the finals.
- They’ll be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.
Points distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Thailand finals. Each kill will grant one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Teams
- Valdus The Murder
- POWER888 KPS
- The Infinity
- E29 Esports Gaming
- Bacon Time
- Sharper Esports
- Onyx Esport
- FaZe Clan
- Magic Esport
- Team Flash
- The Myth Esport
- QConfirm
- Purple Mood Esport
- RRQ
- Afterglow Gaming
- Made in Thailand
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on Nimo, Facebook, YouTube, and WeTV. The stream will begin at 4am CT each day.