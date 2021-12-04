How to watch Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s M3 World Championship

The top teams from around the globe square off for their share of the prize pool.

This article is written in partnership with MOONTON.

The biggest esports event in the history of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is almost here. From Dec. 6 to 19, the top 16 teams from around the globe will lock horns for the title of world champions and a share of the $800,000 prize pool.

The offline event will happen at the Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Center. The final three days of the tournament, from Dec. 17 to 19, will be played in front of a live audience, and tickets for it have already sold out.

One North American team will also be competing in the M3. BTK, which won the NA qualifier, will be carrying the region’s hope in the world championship. While they have dominated locally, this will be the first time that BTK will face teams from around the world.

Here are details you need to know about the M3 World Championship.

Format

The M3 World Championship will take place across two stages: the group stage, followed by the playoffs.

Group Stage (Dec. 6 to 9)

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four teams each.

They will compete in a single-round robin format.

No team will be eliminated in the group stage. Its rankings will only be used to decide the seedings for the playoffs.

Groups

Group A

Blacklist International (Philippines)

Red Canids Kalunga (Brazil)

Malvinas Gaming (Peru)

Bedel (Turkey)

Group B

Onic Esports (Indonesia)

Onic Philippines (Philippines)

Todak (Malaysia)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Group C

Evos Esports (Singapore)

SeeYouSoon (Cambodia)

Na’Vi (CIS)

BTK (USA)

Group D

Team SMG (Malaysia)

RRQ (Indonesia)

GX Squad (Middle East)

RSG (Singapore)

Playoffs (Dec. 11 to 19)

The Playoff stage will feature a double-elimination bracket.

The top teams from each group will make it to the upper bracket, while the bottom two will start from the lower bracket.

Stream

All matches will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Schedule

Group Stage

Group A matches: Dec. 6, Monday (12am CT onwards)

Dec. 6, Monday (12am CT onwards) Group B matches: Dec. 7, Tuesday (12am CT onwards)

Dec. 7, Tuesday (12am CT onwards) Group C matches: Dec. 8, Wednesday (12am CT onwards)

Dec. 8, Wednesday (12am CT onwards) Group D matches: Dec. 9, Thursday (12am CT onwards)

Playoffs

The playoffs will take place from Dec. 11 to 19. The two remaining teams will compete in the grand finals from 3am CT on Dec. 19 (Sunday) to crown a world champion.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is available for free on Android and iOS. You can download it here.