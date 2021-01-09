How to watch Mineski Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021

Mineski Esports Thailand is bringing the Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021 featuring top teams from Thailand and the APAC region.
The tournament features a prize pool of 100,000 Thai Baht (about $3,318). The qualifiers for the event were held from Jan. 5 to 7. The top eight teams from here have proceeded to the semifinals. Here, they will be joined by 24 invited teams.
Here is everything you need to know about the Mineski Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021.
Format
- The semifinals will be played from Jan. 9 to 10. The 32 teams will be split into two groups of 16 teams each.
- The top eight teams from each group will advance to the finals.
- The Mineski Masters Series Finals round will happen on Jan. 16 and 17 with the top 16 teams of the semifinals.
Teams
Invited teams
Thailand
- Valdus The Murder
- Valdus EUFROSINE
- Lynx TH
- Magic Esports
- FaZe Clan
- King of Gamers Club
- SuicideSquade
- The Infinity
- Made in Thailand
- FOOL
- Purple Mood Esport
- The Myth Esport
- Golden Cat
- Sicario Esports
- Onyx Esports
- SharpeR Esport
APAC
- Aura Esports
- Morph team
- BOOM Esports
- Yoodo Gank
- Onic Esports
- Geek Fam
- Team SMG
- Yangon Galacticos
Qualifiers
- XunwuTeamwork
- Wisom Community
- EIE Aurorra
- Coraxus Esports
- Ciccio Esports
- CSEA GINGAI GAMING
- XD Gang
- Dolla duck
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the Mineski Thailand YouTube, Facebook, and Nimo TV channels.