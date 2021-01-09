How to watch Mineski Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021

Mineski Esports Thailand is bringing the Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021 featuring top teams from Thailand and the APAC region.

The tournament features a prize pool of 100,000 Thai Baht (about $3,318). The qualifiers for the event were held from Jan. 5 to 7. The top eight teams from here have proceeded to the semifinals. Here, they will be joined by 24 invited teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mineski Masters Series PUBG Mobile 2021.

Format

The semifinals will be played from Jan. 9 to 10. The 32 teams will be split into two groups of 16 teams each.

The top eight teams from each group will advance to the finals.

The Mineski Masters Series Finals round will happen on Jan. 16 and 17 with the top 16 teams of the semifinals.

Teams

Invited teams

Thailand

Valdus The Murder

Valdus EUFROSINE

Lynx TH

Magic Esports

FaZe Clan

King of Gamers Club

SuicideSquade

The Infinity

Made in Thailand

FOOL

Purple Mood Esport

The Myth Esport

Golden Cat

Sicario Esports

Onyx Esports

SharpeR Esport

APAC

Aura Esports

Morph team

BOOM Esports

Yoodo Gank

Onic Esports

Geek Fam

Team SMG

Yangon Galacticos

Qualifiers

XunwuTeamwork

Wisom Community

EIE Aurorra

Coraxus Esports

Ciccio Esports

CSEA GINGAI GAMING

XD Gang

Dolla duck

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the Mineski Thailand YouTube, Facebook, and Nimo TV channels.