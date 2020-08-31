How to unlock the thermite lethal equipment in Call of Duty: Mobile

The latest lethal equipment to drop into Call of Duty: Mobile is the thermite, which was released earlier today.

The thermite can be thrown to any surface and it will stick to it. It “burns violently” for some time upon sticking to a surface. It is somewhat similar to the Molotov Cocktail except it sticks on impact and has a greater radius but lower damage.

Screengrab via Activision

The thermite can be unlocked through the “Rocket Arm” seasonal challenge. This challenge can be found on the seasonal menu of the events page.

To get the thermite, players have to complete stage one of the challenge first. This stage will reward players with the Eagle Feather camo on the smoke grenade. This stage can be completed by simply using the smoke grenade 10 times in multiplayer matches. Players will also get 2,000 battle pass XP for doing this.

Screengrab via Activision

Upon completing the first stage, the next one will be unlocked. Here, the thermite can be unlocked along with 2,000 battle pass XP. To get these rewards, players have to kill five enemies with trip mines. On doing this, players will unlock the thermite which can be used to burn players in multiplayer matches.

Screengrab via Activision

Currently, Call of Duty: Mobile’s ninth season is going on. It will run until Sept. 11 after which season 10 will arrive. Activision has already started teasing features for the new season. In a teaser posted on Twitter, the Terminal map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was confirmed to be coming in season 10.