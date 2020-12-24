How to unlock the new QXR SMG in CoD: Mobile

You can get it for free through the Run & Gun seasonal event.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season began earlier this week. Along with the new battle pass, rank series, and maps, two new weapons have dropped into the game. These are the Peacekeeper MK2 rifle and the new SMG, QXR.

Both of these weapons can be unlocked for free. While the Peacekeeper MK2 can be unlocked in tier 21 of the battle pass, the QXR SMG was released today with the new seasonal event, Run & Gun.

Here are the basic stats for this weapon.

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock the QXR SMG in Call of Duty: Mobile?

The QXR can be unlocked by completing the last stage of the Run & Gun seasonal event. The event contains eight stages.

Players have to advance through the stages in sequential order by completing missions. The further stage will not be unlocked unless players complete the mission in the previous one. Other than the QXR SGM at stage eight, players can unlock a lot of other rewards through the event.

Stage one

Mission: Kill 20 enemies in any mode.

Reward: 200 Credits and 1000 Battle Pass XP.

Stage two

Mission: Kill 30 enemies with any SMG.

Reward: Knife - Pine Cone and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage three

Mission: Kill 50 enemies with any SMG.

Reward: Five weapon XP cards and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

Stage four

Mission: Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any three attachments.

Reward: MW11 - Pine Cone and 3000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage five

Mission: Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any four attachments.

Reward: Siberia Frame and 3000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage six

Mission: Kill 30 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any two attachments.

Reward: 10 Weapon XP cards and 4000 Battle Pass XP.

Stage seven

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any five attachments.

Reward: Cordite - Snowframe and 5000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Stage eight

Mission: Kill 20 enemies with a Cordite equipped with any three attachments.

Reward: QXR SMG and 6000 Battle Pass XP.