How to unlock Rengar or Kha’Zix during Wild Rift’s Masters of the Hunt event

Choose your hunter.

During League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s latest event, Masters of the Hunt, players will have the opportunity to earn rewards inspired by the two latest champion additions to the game: Rengar and Kha’Zix.

The event will run from May 6 and concludes two weeks later on May 18. During this time players will have plenty of missions to complete to earn their rewards.

Masters of the Hunt also debuts Wild Rift’s new gameplay feature Nemesis Duel. It’s tailored for the masters of the hunt, Rengar, and Kha’Zix, and these champions can score themselves an extra boost with victory in combat against the other.

Rewards include player icons and baubles, and even your backed champion during the event. So, here’s what you’ve got to do to claim your rewards.

How to earn rewards during the Masters of the Hunt event

Firstly, you will need to select your side. Choose team Rengar or team Kha’Zix, but do note that this choice will not affect you too much as you will still have the opportunity to earn all available rewards.

Next, equip the team tag to your account during the event. This will show which team you have chosen to be a part of and enable you to work through event-specific missions, contributing to your team’s points towards winning the event.

From here you will want to see what mission you have been assigned from the event page in the menu and complete them.

For those looking to claim themselves a new champion, whether it’s Rengar or Kha’Zix, you’ll need to complete all the challenges up to day six. Completing the day six tasks will get you access to a champion chest.

The ultimate reward from the Masters of the Hunt event will only be awarded to the winning team and is an upgraded icon themed after their selected champion. Week one will only count players who participate for each team. The hunt heats up in week two, as takedown scores will be tracked, so be sure to bring your A-game for your favored predator.

All missions in the Masters of the Hunt event

DAYMissionObjectiveReward
1Trophy HuntingGet 50 takedownsThe Pridestalker Icon
Open SeasonPlay seven games or Get MVP/SVP one timeThe Voidreaver Icon
2Ambush!Cast ultimate 15 times50 Poro Coins
Three in the bagWin three games50 Poro Coins
3Apex PredatorGet 10 killsTrophy Collection bauble
Void SafariCapture or kill the Rift Herald three timesVoid Wing bauble
4Bounty HunterEarn 70,000 goldAdorable Assailant emote
Stick AroundPlay seven games or achieve a total of 10 medalsAdorable Assailant emote
5AdaptionAs a team obtain Red/Blue buff 10 times500 Blue Motes
Run Them DownAs a team, kill 300 monsters500 Blue Motes
6StonehunterAs a team destroy 16 towersMasters of the Hunt self-selected Champion chest
Exceed Your QuotaPlay seven games or Get a 5+ kill streakMasters of the Hunt self-selected Champion chest
7Remain UnseenPlace or destroy 20 wards50 Poro Coins
If It Bleeds….Deal 20,000 physical or magical damage to enemy champions50 Poro Coins
8Spirit of the HuntAs a team, kill five dragonsMasters of the Hunt self-selected Champion pose chest
Big GamePlay seven games or get an S ratingMasters of the Hunt self-selected Champion pose chest
9RelentlessAs a team, kill two Barons50 Poro Coins
The Deadliest GameAs a team, kill 1,000 minions50 Poro Coins
10No Sport/ Delusions of MortalityPlay seven games or win a game where Rengar/ Kha’Zix (rival champion) was on the opposing team The Hunt Begins Icon Border
Legacy of the Kiilash / The Void EvolvesPlay seven games or win a game playing as or with Rengar or Kha’Zix (backed champion)The Hunt Begins Icon Border