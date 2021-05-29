How to sign up for Noxcrew’s Minecraft Championships (MCC) Island beta

Noxcrew has announced another new project within its Minecraft Championships (MCC) brand, MCC Island.

Originally teased as part of its big MCC Season Two breakdown, Noxcrew didn’t reveal any further information after showcasing the trailer on stream, simply asking players to “stay tuned for more news” and to sign up for the beta.

Details about this venture are still limited, but the developers have already opened signups for the first beta.

To sign up for the beta, simply visit the official Noxcrew website and head to the MCC section. If you can’t find a link to the MCC Island page, you can type mccsignup.noxcrew.com into your search bar. From there, all you need to do is enter your email and you will be registered for the beta and will also receive news and updates about the project.

This does not mean you are guaranteed a spot in the beta when it does go live, but you will at least have a shot at getting in.

Noxcrew has listed the beta is for Minecraft: Java Edition players, so make sure you qualify before signing up, unless you just want to stay in the loop with news on the project. If you encounter an error when submitting your email, try reloading the page and re-submitting.