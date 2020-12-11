Several additional regions can now enjoy the mobile experience of League of Legends: Wild Rift since it was opened up to more players around the world on Dec. 10.

It’s still in open beta, though, and its official release is set for 2021 following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it has yet to be fully released, Wild Rift already offers most of the features a full-fledged game has.

The developers also anticipated the presence of cheaters, toxic players, and AFKers. That’s why the game includes an anti-cheat system and why it’s already possible to report players.

If you’re away from the game for at least 60 seconds, a bot will take over and will make you play automatically so you don’t punish your teammates too much. It’s not as effective as playing yourself, however, and can make your teammates lose the game. That’s why it’s useful to report AFK players when you spot an AI making them do weird things in the game.

Here’s how you can report players in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

How to report a player in Wild Rift

Reporting a player is straightforward and the process is similar to League of Legends. It can only be done at the end of the game, however, so don’t try to look for every small button on your screen—you won’t find anything.

You can report a player in the last screen after a game. You have to skip the screen where you can honor your teammates and then begin the process. On the scoreboard of the game, you’ll see a warning button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Tap on it and then choose the reason for the report. They’re basically the same reasons found in the PC version of the MOBA: AFK, toxicity, cheating, throwing, and more. You can also write a short sentence to explain the reason and then tap on the Report button.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Be careful, though. Once you leave the game, you’ll have no way of reporting the player. If you go to your Profile and access the score of the game, the warning button won’t be there anymore.

If you suspect a player in your game is cheating, it’s also possible to do a video capture using your device’s software and send it to the support of Riot Games here.

In the end screen of the game, it’s also possible to add your teammates as friends. This can be useful to play with pre-made groups to complete objectives, such as those of the Noxian Brotherhood event, and to play with good players.