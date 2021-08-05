How to register for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel closed beta test

Konami is running a closed beta test for the next Yu-Gi-Oh! mobile title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel in the coming months. This will be the first time players in the United States and Japan will get a chance to see gameplay and try out the four-player card battle for themselves.

Applications are open now for players in both eligible regions. Even though we know very little about the game outside the title and the platforms it will be available on.

Because this is going to be the first real gameplay test, Konami is heavily limiting the number of players that will be able to participate at the start. As of now, only 5,000 players will gain access to the beta and the developers have openly noted that applications may be closed prior to the Aug. 15 deadline depending on how many people apply for entry.

So if you want to participate in the first beta for Cross Duel, here is how you can sign up and everything you need to participate.

System requirements

Before you decide to enter the beta, you will need a smartphone that is running on either iOS 13.0 or later Android 6.0 or higher. It is also recommended that you have an iPhone XR or higher, or an Android device that has a Snapdragon 845 or higher, and four or more GB of RAM.

Even if you meet those listed requirements and get into the beta, Konami warned that the game might not work as expected since it is a testing period and not a finalized product.

How to sign up for the beta

The deadline for signups is listed as Aug. 15, though Konami has warned that it might close applications early depending on demand or changes in the beta test’s schedule.

In order to apply, you need to visit the Cross Duel website and enter your Apple App Store or Google Play Store registered email address. Currently, Konami is aiming to keep the testing pool small with 5,000 players listed as the limit for the first beta period.

Once you hit apply, the application form will ask you to list if you are participating from Japan or the United States, followed by asking how experienced you are with Yu-Gi-Oh! as a brand. After that, you will need to enter your email affiliated with your mobile platform of choice and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you are accepted into the closed beta, you will receive an email somewhere between late August to early September.

Because this is a beta test, not all of the features from the final game will be included in the test, and there will likely be changes made prior to the official launch. For example, there won’t be in-app purchases in the beta and players will be asked to send in reports about their experience with the game.

You can read the full list of what will be featured in the beta, player requirements, and how to register on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! website.