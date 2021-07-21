How to reduce lag and increase FPS in Pokémon Unite

Since Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA, players from all over the world can easily download the game and get right into the action.

If you pick it up close to launch, you might encounter some issues with spotty connections, small graphical glitches, and more that could potentially impact your performance.

If you want to reduce lag while playing Unite, first you should make sure that you are playing on a stable internet connection. You can do this by using any speed test or connection checker from your phone or PC.

You can also ensure that you have the best possible connection by using a LAN adapter to plug an ethernet cable into your Nintendo Switch. This should make sure that any lag you experience while playing the game isn’t on your end.

Related: All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon Unite: Season 1

The same goes for frames-per-second (FPS.) If you make sure you have a stable internet connection, Unite should run at around 60 FPS at all times, barring the odd spike in latency.

You should also be aware that, if you are playing the game close to launch, TiMi Studio is likely working on smoothing out Unite’s online experience. The game has never been stress tested outside of Canada and Japan, so this is the first time the game’s servers are seeing so much activity, which is bound to slow things down a bit.

Once the game has been up and running for a few days, most of the server-side issues should be ironed out, and any lag will likely be on you or your teammates.