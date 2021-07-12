How to redeem the free three months of YouTube Premium in Pokémon Go

The promotion will be available through the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

Niantic previously revealed that Google Play would be one of the title sponsors for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, giving players additional rewards leading up to and during the event on July 17 and 18.

One of the main bonuses being offered is an exclusive promo code that will let eligible players redeem three months of YouTube Premium for free. YouTube Premium allows players to watch videos without ads, play videos and music even when a phone screen is off, download videos and watch them on the go, and access the platform’s YouTube Music library directly in the YouTube app.

This free trial promotion will only be eligible to Pokémon Go players in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and Singapore. Only players who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers will be able to redeem the offer.

This also means that any user that has previously been subscribed to or used a trial YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music will also be ineligible for this promotion. The is redeemable until Oct. 6 at 1:59am CT and will transition into a normal, $11.99 monthly YouTube Premium subscription at the end of the trial period, though the trial can be canceled at any time before the end date at no extra charge.

For now, you can use the link provided on the Pokémon Go blog to redeem the trial on your device of choice, as long as you have an eligible Google account. You can also find more details about the terms, conditions, and other applicable details on the sponsored blog post, too.