How to Heal your Pokémon in Pokémon Go

If you take a Pokémon to a raid, a battle, or any activity that requires them to fight in Pokémon Go, they can either faint (requiring a Revive item to bring them back) or take damage that needs healing.

Unlike the main series of Pokémon games, Pokémon Go has no Pokémon Centers for you to go to heal your Pokémon back to full health. If you are a new player, topping up your Pokémons’ health can be confusing if you don’t know what to do. Luckily for trainers, there is an easy way of healing your Pokémon.

Players will receive healing items called Potions by spinning a PokéStop, fighting in a Gym, taking part in Raids, or through Gifts. These potions are split into different types, including Hyper, Super, and Full Restore, and each heals a set amount of HP for an injured Pokemon.

When you collect one of these items, go into your item screen and click on it. A new screen will then pop up with any injured Pokémon you might have. Clicking on the Pokémon you want to heal will use that potion and restore its health. Using a potion consumes the item, and you will need to find more healing items if you want to continue healing your Pokémon.