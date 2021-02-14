How to get Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon Go

Trainers encounter countless Pokémon in the wild while playing Pokémon Go. Regardless of which Pokémon you’re out to get, you should keep a close eye on your screen in case a Shiny Pokémon blesses you with its presence.

While this will be the case for common Pokémon, the process of obtaining a Shiny Mythical or Legendary Pokémon will be significantly difficult. These Pokémon mostly appear in raids and special events, meaning you’ll need to prepare for the journey. Every time you complete a raid, you’ll be granted an encounter with the respective Legendary or Mythical Pokémon. Just like any other encounter you’ll get into while playing Pokémon Go, Mythical and Legendary Pokémon will also have a chance of being Shiny.

Reshiram made its debut in Pokémon Go as a five-star raid boss during 2020 and has been in the rotation ever since. Considering how rare Legendary and Shiny Pokémon are, you’ll need to bring your A-game while throwing those Premier Poké Balls.

How can you get Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon Go?

If you’re looking to capture a Shiny Reshiram, then you’ll need to follow the list of current raid bosses. When Reshiram returns as a fifth-tier raid boss, you’ll need to squad up with your favorite raiding mates. Though you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with Reshiram after you complete the raid, the odds of it being Shiny will be slim.

In addition to potentially securing a Shiny Reshiram through raiding, you may also get lucky in an unannounced event. Niantic enjoys tinkering with the drop rates of Pokémon during seasonal events, and it may introduce a new way of obtaining a Reshiram, most likely through an event. Keeping an eye on Pokémon Go’s social media channels will help you stay up-to-date with upcoming events, allowing you to prepare your schedule beforehand.

Every encounter you’ll get with Reshiram will have a chance to be a Shiny one, so if the opportunity presents itself, you’ll need to take it.

Compared to its regular version, a Shiny Reshiram comes with gold bands surrounding its body and breathes purple flames instead of red.