How to get Salandit in Pokémon Go

Catching Pokémon becomes a reflex in ​​Pokémon Go. Whether you’re trying to complete your Pokédex or gathering more candy for future evolution, you can catch several Pokémon in a single session.

Not only can you continue to catch Shiny Pokémon to expand your collection, but you’ll also need to chase after new names that will be added to the game during events. Salandit recently made its debut in Pokémon Go, and there are a few ways players can try out to add it to their Pokédex.

Salandit is a rare Pokémon, and players can catch it by hatching 12km Eggs (Strange Eggs) that can drop from defeated Team Rocket Leaders. Taking the fight to Team Rocket Leaders won’t be easy, however. Players will need to defeat the six Team Rocket Grunts and build a Rocket Radar to find the Team Rocket leaders.

Once you defeat a Team Rocket Leader, you’ll have a chance to receive a Strange Egg, which you can then put into your incubator and hatch. The 12km Strange Egg is the only way to catch a Salandit. Though getting your hands on a few Strange Eggs shouldn’t be a problem if you’re actively playing Pokémon Go, it may turn out to be a hassle for players with limited time.

If you’re looking to get a Salandit to evolve it into Salazzle, however, you’ll need a little bit more than just walking around. Players can evolve a female Salandit into Salazzle with 50 Salandit Candy.