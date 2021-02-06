How to get rid of eggs in Pokémon Go

It may be time that you go for that run, after all.

Roaming around the wild isn’t the only way of obtaining Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It doesn’t always have to be a Poké Ball-throwing contest every time you want to expand your Pokédex. Pokémon Eggs are one of the prime ways of unlocking more Pokémon in the most peaceful way possible.

Regardless of their specified distances, each Pokémon Egg can be unlocked by walking after you place them into an Incubator. Though hatching two-kilometer eggs won’t be a problem for most trainers since they already cover that much ground while playing Pokémon Go, cracking the seven and 10-kilometer ones may prove to be tough challenges.

Eggs with higher kilometer thresholds will bear better rewards, but if you only need Eggs to quickly complete Research Tasks, it may be a decent idea to stack your inventory with two-kilometer ones.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting rid of Eggs in Pokémon Go to free up space for new ones.

Can you get rid of eggs in Pokémon Go?

The only way of “getting rid” of eggs in Pokémon Go is through placing them inside incubators and hatching them by walking their specified distances. While it may sound a lot of work, if there are way too many Pokémon Eggs that you’d like to just delete for new ones, it’s possible to speed up the process.

Acquiring multiple Incubators to make the most of each Pokémon Go session will be key to hatching more Eggs whenever you get to play the game. You can purchase a Blue Incubator, for starters, from the in-game shop for 150 Pokécoins. A Super Incubator, which costs 200 Pokécoins, reduces the amount of distance needed to hatch an egg by 33 percent.

If you’re good on Incubators, you’ll need to find a way to cover more distance in shorter times. Some trainers may find going for runs more beneficial than walking since running also decreases the time it’ll take to hatch an egg.

Besides running, you can also cycle, skate, or even roam around in a cart as long as you don’t go faster than 15 miles per hour. If you go any faster the app won’t register any more distance traveled for your incubating Eggs.

The speed limit was one of the first precautions Niantic introduced in 2016. Players tried to simultaneously drive and play Pokémon Go to catch more Pokémon while hatching as many Eggs as possible. In addition to being slightly unfair to players that didn’t access to a car, the practice was also quite dangerous, so a speed limit had to be introduced.