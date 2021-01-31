How to get revives in Pokémon Go

Your Pokémon will get back on their feet in no time.

Just like humans, Pokémon also need a time-out once in a while, especially after a Gym fight where you may have underestimated the opposing trainer.

Though there are multiple alternatives to heal your Pokémon, none will work if they have zero health points (HP). An empty health bar doesn’t necessarily mean your Pokémon are gone for good, but you’ll need to bring out the big guns to get them back into fighting shape.

Only Revives can heal Pokémon from zero HP, and they’re considerably less common than any other consumables in the game. Despite having a lower drop rate, you should have a decent-sized stock of them if you’ve been logging in daily to hang around for a couple of hours.

If your favorite Pokémon is down and you’re out of Revives, however, you’ll need to focus on finding more instead of whatever Pokémon Go routine you may have. Using regular Revives will return your Pokémon back to its glory days with half HP, while using a Max Revive will grant them a full HP bar. Max Revives are slightly rarer than regular Revives, but they both drop from similar sources, meaning you’ll be searching for both when you need revives.

Here’s how you can find Revives and Max Revives in Pokémon Go.

Level up your trainer Each level unlocks new rewards and most of them tend to be supplies. There’s a decent chance that you can secure a couple of Revives while leveling up, and pushing for that next level can be a feasible idea if you desperately need a Revive.



Open gifts Sharing is caring. You’ll receive some free items while you open gifts in Pokémon Go. This is a mechanic introduced to increase gift exchanges between friends, and you can easily ask your friends to gift you a couple of common items or even start a gift exchange extravaganza by yourself. All you need to do is start sending gifts to everyone on your friends list and they should start returning the favor soon enough.

