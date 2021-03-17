How to get PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass 18

PUBG Mobile’s season 18, called Hundred Rhythms, is here. A new Royale Pass (RP) has also dropped into the game with the new season, containing a lot of exclusive rewards that include sets and skins.

The Royale Pass has two versions: the free RP and the Elite RP. To get the most out of the Pass, players will have to purchase the Elite RP, costing 600 UC, that contains exclusive rewards.

The Elite Pass has 100 ranks which players must unlock by completing RP missions. At rank one, players will get the Electronica Hearts skin for the AUG rifle. They will also have a choice between the Heavenly Cadence set or the Stomping Beat set.

At rank 50, players can choose between the Electronica Hearts set and the Night Dancer set. Players who make it all the way to rank 100 will get the String Ensemble set.

Here is how you can purchase the Elite Royale Pass.

Step one

Open PUBG Mobile.

Click on the RP button as indicated below.

Step two

Here you will be able to view all the rewards in the Royale Pass.

To purchase the Elite Pass, click on Upgrade Pass.

Step three

Here, you can buy the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus for 600 or 1800 UC, respectively.

The Elite Pass Plus instantly unlocks 25 ranks and gives players an exclusive reward, the String Ensemble Avatar.