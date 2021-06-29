How to get CoD: Mobile season 5 battle pass

Get the battle pass to make the most out of the new season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five, In Deep Water, is here with a new battle pass.

The season five battle pass brings four epic characters (Roze – Foreshadow, Rorke – Man Hunter, Otter – Backstroke, and Merrick) and five epic blueprints (BK57 – Counter Stealth Unit, CR-56 AMAX – Torpedo, DR-H – Rebreather, QXR – Close Catch, and PP19 Bizon – Devilfish.). Players will also be able to get a legendary calling card, avatar, frame, and more through the battle pass.

Related: What to expect in CoD: Mobile season 5: Maps, modes, and more

There is also a free version of the battle pass which doesn’t offer these rewards, but does give out the new weapon CR-56 AMAX and operator skill K9 unit.

How to get CoD: Mobile’s season 5 battle pass?

Open Call of Duty: Mobile and click on the Battle Pass option.

Screengrab via Activision

Click on Buy Premium Pass.

Screengrab via Activision

You can buy the standard battle pass for 220 CP here. Alternatively, you can also get the battle bass bundle for 520 CP. This will automatically unlock 12 tiers and also offers four additional rewards, the Calling Card – Wetworks, Karambit – Black Ice, Frame – Dark Freeze, and Avatar – Ghosts.

Screengrab via Activision

The Battle Pass contains 50 tiers of rewards. Players must get XP by playing battle royale and multiplayer matches to advance through these.