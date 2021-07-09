How to get Best Buddy Status in Pokémon Go

Even if trainers have their go-to lineups for raids and battles, there will always be that one Pokémon that you feel attached to. Ash Ketchum, for example, had access to many powerful Pokémon, Pikachu always had a special place in his heart.

If you have a Pokémon that you adore, you can use the Buddy system and have it accompany you on your journey. As you spend more time with your favorite Pokémon, you’ll start developing a special bond and level up your friendship in the process by earning hearts.

While you may have already gained Best Buddy status with your trusty Pokémon that you have been roaming around since day one, it may be finally time to switch it up and increase your friendship status with another Pokémon. If you have less time to work with, it can be beneficial to know how you can level up your friendship status with new Pokémon. While leveling up your friendship status with a new Pokémon, you’ll also collect a respectable number of Candies for them, helping you with future evolves.

Here’s how you can get best Buddy status with a Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

To maximize your time and gain Best Buddy status with your Pokémon, you’ll need to complete the following routine daily for around 13 to 14 days.

Feed your Buddy Pokémon three berries

Pet your Pokémon and play with it

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon

Complete three PvP, Gym, or Training battles with your Buddy in your party

Once you complete the first stage, take a 2-kilometer walk or wait for 30 to 40 minutes.

Feed a berry to your Buddy Pokémon

Play with your Buddy

Take a snapshot of it

Complete one Gym, PvP, or Training battle with your Buddy Pokémon in your team

Right after completing the second stage, you’ll, once again, need to complete a 2-kilometer walk or wait 30 minutes before moving onto the third part of the routine.

Feed one berry to your Buddy Pokémon

Pet it and play with your Buddy Pokémon

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon

Finish a single Gym, Training, or PvP battle with your Buddy Pokémon in your squad

A 2-kilometer walk or a 30-minute long break will be necessary before you move onto the final part of the routine.

Feed your Buddy Pokémon with one berry

Play with your Pokémon

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon

Complete a PvP, Gym, or Training battle with your Buddy Pokémon in your party

Each friendship level comes with its own reward, and it can even be beneficial to level up your Buddy status with all of your main Pokémon toward the later stages of the game.

Here are the rewards for each Buddy status in Pokémon Go.

Buddy Status Requirements Reward Good Buddy One Heart You’ll be able to see your Buddy Pokémon’s mood on its profile page Great Buddy 70 Hearts Your Buddy Pokémon will find presents around the map for you Ultra Buddy 150 Hearts Your Buddy Pokémon will bring your souvenirs Best Buddy 300 Hearts Your Buddy Pokémon will gain a CP boost in combats

Whenever your Buddy Pokémon is feeling excited, the distance it takes to find Candy will be cut in half. You’ll also start earning double hearts for each Buddy action you complete with your Buddy Pokémon.

If you start gaining Best Buddy status with some of the most powerful Pokémon at your service, they’ll be even more powerful in battles. Once you achieve Best Buddy status with some of your most-used Pokémon, you’ll be able to come up with different strategies before Raids or Gym battles.

Aside from all the competitive advantages and nice perks, gaining Best Buddy status with your Pokémon can be a gesture of its own. Considering you’ll come across a lot of Candy while trying to level up your Buddy status with a Pokémon, it can also be a decent idea to complete the process for Pokémon that you’re looking to go on an Evolve spree on.

Evolving back-to-back Pokémon after popping a Lucky Egg is one of the fastest ways to increase your trainer level. Most trainers collect as many Pokémon as possible and start evolving them right after another. Before starting such a process, it’s generally a decent idea to ensure that you have enough candies and Pokémon to fill up an entire 30 minutes to get the most out of your Lucky Egg which provides an XP bonus.

If you have a friend that’s just starting to play Pokémon Go, you can advise them to take advantage of the Buddy system as they level up. Starting to collect Candy for future evolutions at the earlier stages of the game can be crucial when it comes to speeding up their leveling process.

As for experienced players looking to bolster their squad with the Buddy system, the key will be not missing a single day since it takes approximately 13 to 14 days to earn Best Buddy status with a Pokémon. Completing the routine mentioned above every day can allow you to complete this process with two Pokémon a month. Considering how time flies by when you’re playing Pokémon Go, you can be best Buddies with your whole squad in a matter of months.