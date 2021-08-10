How to get and use Lucky Cookies in Pokemon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX isn’t your traditional Pokémon game, with the mobile hit boasting quite a few new mechanics to complement its unique style of thre vs. three gameplay.

With synergy being so important, crafting the right team of three Pokémon is the main key to victory, and stats are more important than ever. While each Pokémon already has a variety of skills and stats, players have the ability to add bonus passive skills through the Lucky Skills system.

There are a few ways to gain these skills, but the most common is through using Lucky Cookies. There is a range of different cookies, each providing their own unique passive skill for battle.

How can I get Lucky Cookies?

Image via DeNA

Lucky Cookies can be earned by winning matches within the Battle Villa.

During your time in the Battle Villa, there is a variety of items that can be earned, with the most common being stat healing items or bonuses for battle. The Lucky Cookies are the most powerful items up for grabs.

Crunchy Lucky Cookie: This item can be used to acquire a random lucky skill that raises a Sync Pair’s stats

Creamy Lucky Cookie: This item can be used to acquire a random lucky skill that protects Sync Pairs against stat-lowering effects.

Crispy Lucky Cookie: This item can be used to acquire a random lucky skill that protects Sync Pairs against status conditions and certain other conditions.

Chewy Lucky Cookie: This item can be used to acquire a random lucky skill that protects Sync Pairs against attacks of a certain type.

For the Crunchy, Creamy, and Crispy variants, there are three tiers available that will provide better effects the higher the tier.

How to use Lucky Cookies

You’ll find the Cookies that you’ve earned inside your bag.

To use them, navigate to the Team tab. Choose moves and skills, then select the Sync Pair you’d like the item to be used on. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll notice a Lucky Skill tab, select this and choose the item you’d like to use in your inventory to try your luck at getting a new skill.

Before you can use your Cookies on a Sync Pair, you’ll need to be at least level 80 and have the right amount of Lucky Scrolls. This number will change depending on the rarity of your Sync Pair.