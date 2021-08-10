How to Evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX

Evolving is a great way to earn a stat boost on your favorite Sync Pairs.

Pokémon Masters EX is one of the more unique Pokémon games available, with a greater focus on its trainers than in other games.

Throughout your journey in Pokémon Masters EX you’ll meet, battle, and recruit trainers throughout all the generations of the series along with their unique Pokémon companions. In the earlier stages, you’ll collect Pokémon and may be curious about how exactly you can evolve them.

fortunately, evolution is a part of the game. But it takes a slightly different process than what long-time Pokémon players will be used to.

How can I evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX?

Image via DeNA

You’re going to have to complete a few steps to evolve your Pokémon, including reaching the requisite evolution level and completing an evolution mission.

The evolution level in Pokémon Masters EX is level 30. This is how you will unlock the mission to reach Stage 1 for your Sync Pair. If your trainer’s Pokémon can go to a third evolution or Stage 2 Sync Pair, then you can earn access to that mission at level 45.

Once you’ve hit the required level, you’ll unlock the mission which will be a story battle with the trainer that can be located in the Sync Pair Stories tab.

You’ll need evolution materials to begin this mission. These can be obtained via the Evolution Material Area of the Training Area.

If you aren’t above the minimum level for the mission, we don’t recommend trying it. They tend to be quite challenging, but you can attempt an unlocked battle several times even if you fail to complete it.

If you’re attempting the level 45 mission, it will cost more for entry and also be substantially more difficult. Make sure you are ready before attempting it.

Once you complete these missions, your Pokémon will evolve into its next form. In Stage 2, Sync Pairs will also receive a small stat increase.

Not every Pokémon is eligible to evolve, unfortunately, so you’ll want to research if your Sync Pair can do so before investing the time into leveling them up.