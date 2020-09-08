How to download PUBG Mobile Korea update 1.0 with APK and OBB files

Here are the files and how to install them.

PUBG Mobile Korea has its own version dedicated to its South Korean and Japanese player bases. But it’s also possible to download it from other regions using APK and OBB files or a dedicated app.

The 1.0 update brought the long-awaited Erangel 2.0, UI improvements, and a new shotgun on Livik for more close-range fights. The latest game mode to join is Infection, while Payload returns with the update released on Sept. 8. It’s a 1.8 GB update.

Here’s how to download this patch, as well as the links for the files.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

How to download PUBG Mobile Korea on Patch 1.0

Two methods can be used to get the 1.0 version of PUBG Mobile Korea. The first one uses a third-party application to facilitate the process.

Download the app TapTap.

Download the game using the app.

Update the game directly from the store.

Launch the game.

The second method is more traditional since it uses .APK and .OBB files to install the update manually.

Download the .APK file here.

Download the .OBB file here.

Open your files manager and select the files.

If a security parameter prevents you from opening the files, go to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Select “Install apps from unknown sources.”

If you get the error “Problem parsing the package,” download the files again.

Once they’re installed, create a folder named “com.pubg.krmobile” in Android/OBB.

Copy and paste the .OBB file in the new folder.

Launch the game.

Several Halloween-themed features are included in the update and will launch on Oct. 23.