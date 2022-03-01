How to complete the Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Make new friends and grab a few rewards along the way.

Pokémon from Sun and Moon are stopping by to say ‘Alola’ for the first time in Pokémon Go’s new Welcome to Alola event from March 1 to 9.

During the event, players will encounter a handful of new Pokémon from generation seven in the wild for the first time at an increased spawn rate as they become wildly available in Pokémon Go.

The initial roster of Alolan Pokémon includes Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos spawning in the wild, Rockruff and Jangmo-o hatching from Eggs, and Tapu Koko appearing in five-star raids. Some Pokémon with Alolan regional variants like Alolan Raichu and Alolan Rattata will also be showing up in raids and as research rewards.

And speaking of research, there is new Special Research called “A Melemele Adventure” to complete, along with a special Alola-themed Collection Challenge.

Just like with previous Collection Challenges, your only goal is to capture every Pokémon on the list to claim some rewards. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know in order to complete the Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge.

Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge

Catch a Rowlet

Catch a Litten

Catch a Popplio

Catch a Pikipek

Catch a Yungoos

Evolve a Yungoos into Gumshoos

Total Rewards: 7,000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls