How to complete the Illumination Challenge in Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities event

Pokémon UNITE is hosting its first winter event, Holiday Festivities, which features new Holowear, avatar items, and a limited-time gamemode that coincides with the holiday season.
As part of the Holiday Festivities, TiMi Studio has included a new event-exclusive set of challenges that can only be completed between Dec. 15 and when the festival ends in January.
The Illumination Challenge, which is themed around a Christmas Tree, has multiple sets of missions for players to complete that vary from just logging into the game to participating in the Snowball in Shivre City Battle game mode.
By completing these challenges, players will collect lights that will help light up the tree, unlocking festive rewards along the way. It works in a similar way to the Halloween Festival’s pumpkins, but instead of exchanging them for items, you simply need to collect a set number to unlock everything.
If you plan on participating in the Holiday Festivities, here is everything you need to know about the Illumination Challenge, including the rules, requirements, and rewards.
Rules
The Illumination Challenge is split into Daily Missions and Challenge Missions, with the former resetting at the end of each day and giving out fewer rewards compared to the larger challenges that won’t be available to complete multiple times.
Every time you complete either type of mission you will earn lights to use on the tree, along with other bonuses like Aeos Coins and Item Enhancers. You can also earn special Holiday Style event stickers by completing the Challenge Missions.
The end goal of the challenge is to collect 1,500 lights, which will net you every reward and fully light up the tree.
Rewards
In total, there are five rewards you can unlock as you make progress in lighting up the tree via completing missions. The first reward is a bit lackluster, but after that, you will earn exclusive Holiday Festivities items. Here is the full breakdown.
|Lights
|Reward
|100
|Alolan Ninetails (One Day Trial License)
|350
|Frame (Holiday Style)
|700
|Socks (Holiday Style)
|1,100
|Background (Holiday Style)
|1,500
|Hat (Holiday Style)
Illumination Challenge Missions
With both Daily Missions and Challenge Missions the Illumination Challenge will take some time to complete. However, none of the challenges are too tough to manage and anyone who plays the game somewhat frequently should easily unlock all of the rewards.
Daily Missions
- Log in to the game
- 50 Lights
- 50 Aeos Coins
- Participate in three battles
- 50 Lights
- 20 Aeos Tickets
- Participate in one Snoball in Shivre City Battle
- 20 Lights
- Two Item Enhancers
- Turn an opposing Pokémon into a snowman five times
- 20 Lights
- 20 Aeos Tickets
- Obtain 10 presents during battle
- 20 Lights
- Two Item Enhancers
- Use five special Battle items successfully
- 20 Lights
- 20 Aros Tickets
Challenge Missions
- Log in to the game 10 times
- 300 Lights
- 400 Aeos Coins
- One Sticker (Holiday Style)
- Turn an opposing Pokémon into a snowman five times
- 150 Lights
- 20 Item Enhancers
- One Sticker (Holiday Style)
- Obtain 80 presents during battle
- 150 Lights
- 400 Aeos Tickets
- One Sticker (Holiday Style)
- Use 50 special Battle Items successfully
- 150 Lights
- 20 Item Enhancers
- One Sticker (Holiday Style)
- Assist teammates in turning an opposing Pokémon into a snowman 50 times
- 150 Lights
- 400 Aeos Tickets
- One Sticker (Holiday Style)