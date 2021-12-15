How to complete the Illumination Challenge in Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities event

Pokémon UNITE is hosting its first winter event, Holiday Festivities, which features new Holowear, avatar items, and a limited-time gamemode that coincides with the holiday season.

As part of the Holiday Festivities, TiMi Studio has included a new event-exclusive set of challenges that can only be completed between Dec. 15 and when the festival ends in January.

The Illumination Challenge, which is themed around a Christmas Tree, has multiple sets of missions for players to complete that vary from just logging into the game to participating in the Snowball in Shivre City Battle game mode.

By completing these challenges, players will collect lights that will help light up the tree, unlocking festive rewards along the way. It works in a similar way to the Halloween Festival’s pumpkins, but instead of exchanging them for items, you simply need to collect a set number to unlock everything.

If you plan on participating in the Holiday Festivities, here is everything you need to know about the Illumination Challenge, including the rules, requirements, and rewards.

Rules

The Illumination Challenge is split into Daily Missions and Challenge Missions, with the former resetting at the end of each day and giving out fewer rewards compared to the larger challenges that won’t be available to complete multiple times.

Every time you complete either type of mission you will earn lights to use on the tree, along with other bonuses like Aeos Coins and Item Enhancers. You can also earn special Holiday Style event stickers by completing the Challenge Missions.

The end goal of the challenge is to collect 1,500 lights, which will net you every reward and fully light up the tree.

Rewards

In total, there are five rewards you can unlock as you make progress in lighting up the tree via completing missions. The first reward is a bit lackluster, but after that, you will earn exclusive Holiday Festivities items. Here is the full breakdown.

Lights Reward 100 Alolan Ninetails (One Day Trial License) 350 Frame (Holiday Style) 700 Socks (Holiday Style) 1,100 Background (Holiday Style) 1,500 Hat (Holiday Style)

Illumination Challenge Missions

With both Daily Missions and Challenge Missions the Illumination Challenge will take some time to complete. However, none of the challenges are too tough to manage and anyone who plays the game somewhat frequently should easily unlock all of the rewards.

Daily Missions

Log in to the game 50 Lights 50 Aeos Coins

Participate in three battles 50 Lights 20 Aeos Tickets

Participate in one Snoball in Shivre City Battle 20 Lights Two Item Enhancers

Turn an opposing Pokémon into a snowman five times 20 Lights 20 Aeos Tickets

Obtain 10 presents during battle 20 Lights Two Item Enhancers

Use five special Battle items successfully 20 Lights 20 Aros Tickets



Challenge Missions