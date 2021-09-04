How to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The first of several new events for Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief is here, finally giving players a chance to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. The Hoopa’s Arrival challenge will only last a single day, but it leads to a much larger series of events that might further expand on the Pokémon’s abilities, even in its confined state.

Along with some hourly Pokémon rotations, new event-exclusive research, and the ability to capture Hoopa, a new Collection Challenge will also be live from 11am to 5pm local time on Sept. 5.

Since this ties into the rotating Dark and Psychic-type spawn hours running throughout the event, you will need to focus on capturing specific species to get valuable rewards, such as additional Hoopa Candy and XP. Here’s how you can complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge.

Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge

Catch a Poochyena

Catch a Duskull

Catch a Alolan Rattata

Catch a Purrloin

Catch an Exeggcute

Catch a Jynx

Catch a Natu

Catch a Spoink

Catch a Drifloon

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Beldum

Catch a Girafarig

Catch a Hoopa

Total rewards: 7,200 XP, 10 Hoopa Candy, and a Poké Ball Lift Avatar Pose