How to complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Festival of Colors event is here, and Pokémon Go players can now encounter multiple rare species, including the newly added Dancing Pokémon, Oricorio.

Running from March 15 to 20, this will be the first time players will be able to enjoy the Festival of Colors, as it was previously only hosted in India and its surrounding areas, while the rest of the world received some small bonuses and an event shirt for their avatar. Now, it is a full event, featuring event-exclusive Field Research, a Collection Challenge, and more.

One new addition is Oricorio making its debut to coincide with the ongoing Season of Alola. This Flying-type changes it primary typing and look depending on what style of dance it is performing. The Pokémon itself will be available around the world, however, the Style of Oricorio you encounter will depend on your location.

Baile Style Oricorio – Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio – Americas

Pa’u Style Oricorio – African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio – Asia-Pacific region

Thankfully, the Style of Oricorio you catch won’t impact your ability to finish the event’s Collection Challenge at all, so here is what you need to do to complete it.

Festival of Colors Collection Challenge

Catch a Slugma

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Drowzee

Catch a Turtwig

Catch a Horsea

Catch a Taillow

Catch a Gligar

Catch a Oricorio

Total Rewards: 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an Oricorio encounter (dependent on your region)