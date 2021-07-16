How to complete the Desert Mountain habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

The habitat rotation is back for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, with Pokémon appearing during each hourly block coinciding with a set theme or for player convenience in the case of some areas.

This feature is typically used as a way to change up what Pokémon appear at different times during an event and keep players invested in catching the rotating species. So for the opening day of Go Fest 2021 on July 17, habitats will rotate in and out hourly from 10am to 6pm local time, and a bonus, the Go Fest 2021 Collection Challenge, has been split up into four parts, one for each of the habitats, making it easier to complete them all.

In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

The Desert Mountain habitat will rotate at 11am and again at 3pm local time during the event, and here is how you can complete its corresponding Collection Challenge.

Desert Mountain habitat Collection Challenge

Catch a Growlithe

Catch a Geodude

Catch a Skorupi

Catch a Aron

Catch a Cacnea

Catch a Hippopotas

Catch a Fennekin

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Skarmory

Catch a Shieldon

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls